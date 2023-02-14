The US Secret Service opens a regional cyber training programme in Tallinn 

The United States Secret Service, in partnership with the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences and Baltic regional law enforcement authorities, opened a new cyber training programme in Tallinn on 13 February.
The Baltic Computer Forensics Training Programme will bring together law enforcement officers from around the Baltic region to develop new techniques to investigate and prosecute cyber criminals.
The organisation aims to educate, train and help equip the Baltic region law enforcement partners to investigate new technologies being utilised by criminals, process digital evidence and respond to network intrusions.
The five-year programme, the cost of which is US$7 million, will train hundreds of law enforcement officers to employ the latest analytical techniques and equip them with the most cutting-edge technologies to keep pace with emerging threats and the changing landscape of international cyber crime.
To further improve the ability to investigate cyber crimes
The programme is funded by the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.
The US ambassador designate, George P. Kent, joined Estonia’s leading public prosecutor, Dilaila Nahkur-Tammiksaar, the acting rector of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences, Ingrid Vetka, and the director of the Police and Border Guard College, Kristian Jaani, to open the training.
In his remarks, Kent highlighted the importance of regional law enforcement collaboration to counter malicious cyber activities.
“We are happy to kick off this important cyber training, which will not only strengthen the US-Estonia law enforcement partnership, but also cooperation across the Baltics. I am confident this programme will further improve our ability to jointly investigate ransomware and other cyber crimes, and will ultimately reinforce our shared security,” Kent said.