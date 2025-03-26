Third-country nationals lose the right to vote in Estonian local elections

The Estonian parliament on 26 March passed an act amending the constitution of Estonia, according to which, the right to vote in local elections would be revoked for third-country nationals residing in Estonia and, from the next elections onwards after the coming local elections, stateless people would not be allowed to vote in local elections either.
The passed amendment is largely intended to prevent Russian and Belarusian citizens residing in Estonia from influencing local politics and also indirectly participating in the election of the Estonian president.
The country’s head of state is elected by the parliament; however, should the parliament fail to elect a president, the duty falls upon an electoral college consisting of the members of the parliament and the electors chosen by the local councils. Hence, the people who elect the local councils can indirectly influence the election of the president.
The parliament supported the motion of its constitutional committee to amend the constitution as a matter of urgency. The motion was supported by 92 MPs with seven against. The decision required a four-fifths majority of the parliament, which meant at least four times as many MPs attending had to vote in favour.
At the final vote, 93 MPs voted “yea” on the bill; seven voted “nay”. A two-thirds majority of the votes – that is, at least 68 votes – were needed for the bill to amend the constitution to be passed.
Time for stateless people to apply for citizenship
Initially, the bill provided that Estonian citizens and stateless residents as well as citizens of the European Union and NATO countries would be allowed to participate in municipal council elections. As a resolution of the plenary, a motion to amend submitted by 55 MPs was included the act, according to which the right to vote in local elections will be revoked for third-country nationals residing in Estonia and, from the next elections after the coming elections, stateless people will not be allowed to vote in local elections either.
Stateless people will be allowed to vote at this year’s local elections. The presenters of this proposal said it would give these individuals sufficient time to apply for Estonian citizenship if they so wish, and to participate in the next local elections as Estonian citizens. The amendment also excluded the right to vote of the citizens of NATO countries.
Thus, citizens of Estonia and the European Union and stateless residents will be allowed to participate in municipal council elections this year, and from the next election onwards, only the citizens of Estonia and the EU will be able to participate.
At present, in addition to Estonian and EU citizens, the right to participate in local elections extends also to aliens who reside in Estonia on the basis of a long-term residence permit or the permanent right of residence, who have attained 16 years of age by the election day and whose permanent place of residence is located in the corresponding rural municipality or city.
The next local election in Estonia will take place on 19 October 2025.