Video: Inside an RAF fighter jet cockpit over Estonia

This week, the UK’s Royal Air Force pilots serving at Ämari Air Base in Estonia are conducting training flights in the Estonian airspace, including low-level flights, in Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft.
The low-level flights will take place in low-altitude areas and at altitudes of no lower than 152 metres.
The NATO member states allocate specific parts of their airspace for air exercises and training, including low-level flights. Among others, the Baltic governments have allocated areas of their airspace for low-level exercises.
Since the Baltic states don’t have substantial air forces of their own, the larger NATO member states take turns in monitoring the airspace of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The aircraft providing air security are based at Ämari Air Base in Estonia and Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania.
On Wednesday, the United States Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers also made an overflight of Estonia as a part of exercise. During the exercise the US B-52’s were escorted by the Royal Air Force Typhoons from Ämari Airbase, side by side with French Rafale and Romanian F-16’s who are conducting the NATO Air Policing role from Šiauliai. Allied fighter jets refuelled from a French A330 tanker.
The Eurofighter Typhoon is a multirole fighter, developed jointly by the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain. It entered service in 2003.