A new large-scale data centre opens in Estonia

One of the largest and most energy efficient data centres in the Baltic region was opened on 17 February in Estonia.
The building that cost nearly €40 million is the first of the three buildings to be built in the same area, all of which will contribute to the development of the Baltics’ e-commerce and digital societies, the company behind the business, the Greenergy Data Centers, said in a statement.
“To the ordinary citizen, this means a smaller ecological footprint of data and even better access to e-services. In addition, the opening of the building complex will multiply the data hosting export potential of the region,” the company added.
Founding the Greenergy Data Centers took more than five years to get from its inception to opening, and experts from six countries participated in the process.
“The complex conforms to all of the highest international security standards and aims at 25% higher energy efficiency than the market’s average,” the author of the idea to create the data centre, Kert Evert, said in a statement.
The first building, opened on 17 February, spans 14,500 square metres (156,000 square feet). The total planned capacity of the complex is 31.5 MW – in other words, the centre’s electrical connections could cover the energy needs of a smaller town, according to the company.
Duplicated systems
“Since the data centre must be prepared for the unexpected and always function, every important support system of the complex is duplicated. In some places, back-up systems have their own back-up systems. For example, there will be as many as eight fibre optic connection cables entering the territory, and they will reach the building from four different sides.”
Security fences, roadblocks, rotating cameras with motion and heat sensors take care of the data centre’s security, and the entire complex is covered by a 360-camera surveillance system.
“Only those who are authorised will have access to the data centre, which will be, among other things, ensured by a biometric identification,” the company assured.
The Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund provided funding for building the facility. The Three Seas Initiative is a forum of twelve EU states, running along a north-south axis from the Baltic Sea to the Adriatic and Black Seas in Central and Eastern Europe, aiming to create a regional dialogue on questions affecting the member states.