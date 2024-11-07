An Estonian biotech company among promising pharma firms in the EU

The European Innovation Council announced in October that the Estonian pharmaceutical development company, GeneCode, has joined the council’s Scaling Club network; the council aims to support deep-tech companies with the potential to create breakthrough solutions.
According to a statement by the company, the membership opens new opportunities for it to expand its operations and attract new partners and investors.
“The European Innovation Council aims to support deep-tech companies with the potential to create breakthrough solutions. The EIC Scaling Club is a community of more than 120 high-potential European technology companies. The network provides a platform for companies to connect with investors, mentors and partners, facilitating collective growth,” the company said in a statement.
According to GeneCode’s CEO, Paavo Pilv, joining the club is a significant boost to achieving the company’s goals.
“Joining the EIC Scaling Club is a great recognition for us. It offers a unique opportunity to build connections with top European entrepreneurs in our field and accelerate growth with the guidance of mentors,” he said, adding that membership also strengthens the company’s market position and improves access to investments.
Revolutionising the treatment of Parkinson’s
Recently, GeneCode was also included in the list of Estonia’s seven most prominent biotechnology companies by Europe’s leading biotech news portal Labiotech. The company stood out with its product programme, which includes drug candidates targeting diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, retinitis pigmentosa, inflammatory bowel disease and Parkinson’s disease). These drug candidates are designed to slow disease progression by promoting the survival and function of nerve cells.
One of GeneCode’s main goals is to revolutionise the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
“The uniqueness of the drug lies in its ability to protect and restore dopamine neurons, providing a solution for both motor and non-motor symptoms,” professor Mart Saarma, a member of the board of directors at the company, adding that its team works daily to bring disease-modifying treatments to market.
“The treatments available today alleviate the symptoms of diseases, but they do not cure or address the root causes. Our goal is to find a cure for these diseases,” he said.