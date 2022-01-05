An Estonian migraine treatment app enters a clinical trial

Estonian migraine treatment app, Migrevention, that was established as a company in early 2020, has launched a clinical trial at the hospital of the University of Tartu; the company plans to evolve its platform to a scientifically-proven treatment of migraines.
According to the founder and CEO of the company, Katrina Laks, over a billion people globally suffer from migraine attacks, and only one to four per cent of them receive adequate treatment at specialised headache clinics.
“Our solution allows us to help 10 times more headache patients, thus offering a future treatment option to anyone suffering from frequent migraine headaches. We are developing a solution that would allow to monitor and prevent headache episodes, as well as offer treatment based on science-based recommendations,” she said in a statement.
According to the company, its app is already a part of treatment for over three thousand patients.
In its pre-seed round, the company raised €355,000 of smart money from investors experienced and active in the health-care, tech, legal and start-up sectors. The investment round was led by Dag Nurm, who has a long experience in health-care management field and who decided to invest in Migrevention “due to a highly competent and motivated team”, the company said.
The implementation of the Migrevention project, “Development of the Migrevention digital headache clinic”, has also been supported by the Estonian-Norwegian cooperation program “Green ICT”.
Cover: Migrevention’s app. Image by Migrevention.