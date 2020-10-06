Aviation cluster: Estonia can become a top 20 aeronautics country

According to the Estonian Aviation Cluster, Estonia can become one of the top 20 aeronautics countries in the world.
The Estonian Aviation Cluster, an NGO supported by the European Regional Development Fund and Enterprise Estonia, was established in early 2019 and aims to give a boost to the country’s aviation sector. The privately initiated association currently counts 21 members – from Tallinn Airport to maintenance providers, such as Magnetic MRO, to unmanned aircraft manufacturers, such as Threod Systems. The cluster says that “Estonia can become one of the top 20 aeronautics countries in the world” – a rather ambitious goal.
Pärtel-Peeter Kruuv, an interior project manager at Tallinn-based Magnetic MRO that has cooperated with Estonian companies as well as Chinese factories and already produces interior details for Airbus, believes the goal is achievable. In September, Kruuv held a training, “How to get your foot in the door of the global aeronautics industry”, in Tallinn, in cooperation with the Federation of Estonian Engineering Industry.
“There is considerable experience in the automobile and even space industry in Estonia, which can be successfully applied in the aeronautics industry,” Kruuv said in a statement, encouraging local companies to be more ambitious in their mindset and operations. “We will help with the first steps; the specific product or service will be defined in the course of joint development,” he said.
By 2023, Kruuv would like to see at least 30 Estonian companies to manufacture various details for the aviation industry where the margins are remarkably high, irrespective of small quantities of batches.
An Airbus factory in Estonia?
The head of the cluster, Kristo Reinsalu, is even more ambitious and would like to see some of the aircraft manufacturers to set up a factory in Estonia.
“Aircraft manufacturers have to renew their fleets in order to become climate neutral. One aircraft costs €100-300 million. We want Airbus, Safran or even Bombardier and Embraer to bring at least some of their factories to Estonia, and this dream is closer to coming true today than ever before,” he said in a statement.
Cover: Magnetic MRO’s hangar at the Tallinn Airport. Photo by Magnetic MRO.