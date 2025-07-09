Estonia launches state app to bring government to your phone

In its latest push to stay ahead as a global digital leader, Estonia has launched a state-backed mobile app that lets citizens access services, verify their identity and track their personal data – all from their smartphone.
Estonia, long hailed as one of the most advanced digital nations in the world, has taken another step forward with the launch of a new mobile application that brings state services quite literally into the citizen’s pocket.
The Eesti.ee app, unveiled jointly by the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) and the ministry of justice, allows users to securely access government services, view their personal data, and – starting this month – verify their identity using their smartphone. Described by officials as a “natural next step” in the evolution of Estonia’s digital society, the free app is now available to download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
“A large part of everyday life has moved onto the phone,” said Liisa Pakosta, Estonia’s minister of justice and digital affairs. “Much like banking, people expect public services to be fast, mobile and secure. This app is a solution we can present proudly on the international stage – as a leading digital nation, we must continue to set the pace.”
Access to Estonia’s most popular digital services
The app currently provides access to nearly 50 of Estonia’s most popular digital services. Users can view their ID card or passport, check prescription validity, monitor who has accessed their personal data in government registries, and receive emergency alerts and official messages via the state’s secure inbox. Parents can also access information about their underage children, and municipalities can be notified of local maintenance issues through an integrated map tool.
From 7 July, the app introduced one of its most innovative features: identity verification using a digital version of the user’s ID card or passport. This function allows users to present their official identity digitally by generating a time-limited QR code within the app – a feature praised as both secure and practical.
“This is a solution people have clearly been waiting for,” said Taavi Ploompuu, RIA’s deputy director-general. “Modern life happens on mobile, and now identification can, too. Though service providers will need time to adopt it, this is a highly practical tool, and we expect it will find widespread use.”
Tested by thousands of volunteers
Logging in to the app requires Mobile-ID, Smart-ID or an EU digital ID, and all data exchange is conducted through Estonia’s secure X-Road infrastructure. Additional safeguards include the prevention of screenshots to deter visual data forgery.
The identity verification solution, while still novel, has been legally backed by an amendment to Estonia’s Identity Documents Act. It will enable equivalency between digital and physical identification in regulated settings.
The app’s development began with an extensive testing period involving 2,300 volunteers. Feedback was largely positive, with an average satisfaction rating of 4 out of 5. Users praised the interface’s simplicity and requested the integration of travel cards – which officials have promised in future updates. Other enhancements on the roadmap include the ability to favourite services and personalise the app’s layout.
Teething problems at launch
Initial excitement did not come without teething problems. Following the launch, a surge in users temporarily strained the system.
“The public’s response – and the volume – exceeded expectations,” admitted Ploompuu. “The temporary disruption was unfortunate, but it demonstrated a strong public appetite for digital solutions. Our development team responded swiftly and restored full functionality.”
The Estonian World understands that future development will focus on improving accessibility, expanding personalisation, and optimising the user journey. As of early July, the app has already been downloaded by more than 54,000 people.
Yet the app’s developers are keen to temper expectations. While the app significantly increases convenience, users are reminded that digital documents are valid only within Estonia and do not replace passports or ID cards for travel or international transactions. Applying for new documents still requires separate procedures.
Still, the message is clear: Estonia remains intent on redefining what a digital state can be.