Estonian robotics developer Milrem delivers its first UGV to Australia

The Estonian-founded robotics and autonomous systems developer, Milrem Robotics, has delivered its first THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle – or UGV – to an Australian homeland security specialist.
This first THeMIS will be used by XTEK Ltd., for trial, evaluation and demonstration purposes. Including Australia, the THeMIS UGV has been acquired by eleven countries, of which seven are NATO members, including Estonia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the UK and the US.
Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding in the end of 2020, Milrem Robotics also signed an agreement with XTEK, appointing the Australian homeland security specialist as the exclusive distributor of the THeMIS UGV, the Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle and Milrem’s Intelligent Functions Integration Kit in Australia and New Zealand.
According to Milrem, XTEK has extensive experience and expertise in unmanned vehicle distribution, maintenance and value-added services.
Milrem Robotics is a leading European robotics and autonomous systems developer. The company has two offices in Estonia, one in Sweden and Finland and shortly one in the Netherlands. The company is also the leader of a consortium that was awarded €30.6 million from the European Commission’s European Defence Industrial Development Programme to develop a European standardised unmanned ground system.
XTEK provides products to deliver tailored solutions to the government, law enforcement, military, space and commercial sectors. The company’s technologies include XTclaveTM produced ballistic products and advanced composite solutions, and XTatlasTM real-time contextual video that provide unique solutions for western military forces and other government agencies.
Cover: Milrem’s THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle. The image is illustrative. Photo by Milrem.