Estonian startup FanSifter joins a leading music tech accelerator programme

The Estonian fan and ticketing data analytics and marketing optimisation automation startup, FanSifter, has raised USD300,000 in the pre-seed investment round and is the first Estonian startup to join a leading music tech startups’ accelerator programme, Techstars Music Los Angeles.
“FanSifter is a machine learning-powered fan data analytics platform which helps music, entertainment and sports events to sell more tickets, thanks to powerful segmentation, profiling and enrichment tools,” the founder and the CEO of the company, Aivar Laan, said in a statement.
According to Laan, FanSifter does not only exist to tackle a large problem and inefficiency in the live events industry, but also helps users save valuable marketing hours as the platform allows hyper-personalised communication of the right offer to the right audience.
“This means events can now launch smarter campaigns by email, text, Facebook or Instagram and deliver more personalised experiences to fans. Everything is end-to-end trackable down to a granular fan profiles’ performance,” he added.
Mentored by global music and tech executives
FanSifter is also the first Estonian startup to join the 2020 class of the mentorship-driven accelerator programme, Techstars Music Los Angeles, a leading music tech programme run by Techstars in partnership with member companies Warner Music Group, SONY, Concord, Peloton, AVEX, Bill Silva Entertainment, RecoChoku, Royalty Exchange, Q Prime Management and Entertainment One.
As part of the programme, the company’s team moved into the Techstars Music office in Los Angeles, where over the course of 13 weeks they are mentored by a 300 person-strong list of global music and tech executives, venture investors and global-scale artists.
Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Its founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,900 companies with a market cap of more than USD25 billion.
Cover: FanSifter team. Photo by Herkki Erich Merila.