Estonian startup Timbeter’s forest management technology used in Brazil

Timbeter, an Estonian greentech company, has signed an agreement with the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte to implement the startup’s technology to stop illegal logging and enhance transparent forest management in the state.
Timbeter’s technology makes it possible to speed up the measurement process and streamline environmental monitoring activities in Rio Grande do Norte. “The goal is to support the digitalisation of the forest sector, increase transparency and enhance supervision,” the company said in a statement.
The cooperation agreement was signed by the governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fatima Bezerra, and Timbeter’s CEO, Anna-Greta Tsahkna, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh.
For Timbeter, it is not the first venture in Brazil – the startup has previously collaborated with the state of Pernambuco.
“Following the example of Timbeter’s collaboration in the state of Pernambuco, established in 2021, we aim to expand the use of Timbeter solution to all Brazilian states, especially to the Amazonian states, as these states implement forward-looking cooperation technological solutions to reduce illegal deforestation,” Bezerra said in a statement.
“For Timbeter, this is a new, important breakthrough on the way to becoming a global standard for precision forestry. Timbeter’s technology has been very well received by the private sector in Brazil, and we are very happy to expand cooperation with the public sector, because only in the cooperation of the public and private sectors can big changes be implemented,” Tsahkna added in a statement.
Timbeter’s digital tax application enables quick and easy reporting on wood purchase-sale transactions, which helps to increase transparency and make the control of the timber supply chain more effective. In addition, Timbeter is developing fully automated forest inventory functionality, which ensures digital data-based carbon accounting.
Rio Grande do Norte is located in the northeastern region of Brazil, forming the north easternmost tip of the South American continent. The state is roughly the size of Estonia and has a population of just over 3.5 million people.