Estonian students launch a self-driving electric formula car

A joint student team from Tallinn University of Technology and Tallinn University of Applied Sciences on 16 June launched self-driving formula cars.
The 50-member team built the cars in nine months.
Tauri Tammaru, the chief engineer of the self-driving formula car, said its technology allows it to see cones from up to 40 metres away. The formula can also cope with a mistake in the mapping. “From the second lap onwards, the vehicle plans its route in advance, using model-based guidance,” Tammaru said in a statement. “Based on the mathematical model, it is possible to predict how to negotiate the corner as quickly as possible.”
The electric formula car can achieve up to 3G lateral acceleration in corners and 2.5G longitudinal acceleration in braking.
The student formula car project is part of an international product development competition – meant mainly for engineering students, who design and build a ready-to-run single-seater formula car. The car must pass various tests and race on a circuit. Participation in the project will give students real experience in designing and building a car and will introduce young engineers to the economics of the automotive industry.