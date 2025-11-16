Estonians like local payment solutions; worry about scams

A survey on payment behaviour, conducted for the Bank of Estonia, has found that people in the country are highly satisfied with the payment solutions available to them. They particularly value the convenience, modernity and security of the options, though some concern remains about the activities of scammers.
The majority of Estonia’s residents – 87% of respondents – make their everyday purchases primarily in physical shops. Only 3% mainly shop online, a figure unchanged from two years ago. Online shopping, however, is increasingly preferred for larger purchases such as furniture and home electronics. While 40% of respondents choose to shop exclusively in bricks-and-mortar stores, a third are happy to make major purchases online, and a fifth prefer to use only online shops.
Bank cards remain the dominant means of payment, accounting for 69% of all transactions, though the use of physical cards has declined from 82% two years ago. The share of respondents who prefer to pay by smartphone or smartwatch has risen to 23%, climbing to 55% among those under 30. Cash was the preferred payment method for 8% of respondents, down from 10% in previous years, with older people using cash more frequently than younger people.
For the first time, the survey asked whether respondents had experienced problems with retailers accepting cash. Some 57% reported no refusals in the past year, while 14% had encountered the issue at least once, though only a small number said it happened frequently. The problem was most common among those who often pay in cash, whereas 28% of respondents said they had not needed to use cash at all in the past year.
About two-thirds oppose a cashless society
For payments to other people, such as family and friends, 39% of respondents preferred using their mobile banking app and 36% their online bank – a reversal of preferences compared with a couple of years ago. The divide is particularly pronounced among younger people: 71% of those under 30 use mobile banking for such payments, while only 13% use internet banking. Cash remained the preferred option for 23% of respondents.
Support for a cashless society has continued to fall, standing at just 22% in the latest survey, while 64% of respondents were opposed.
Some 89% of respondents said they still want paper receipts for their purchases.
Cash is used for savings by 32% of respondents, with adults under 30 the most likely to save in cash at 46%. Three-quarters said they want to be prepared for an emergency, while other reasons for holding cash included wanting it for gifts or keeping a reserve for situations where electronic payments are not possible.
People act more cautiously as scams rise
Estonian residents continue to rate the payment solutions offered by banks very highly. They scored them 4.4 out of 5 for convenience and modernity, and 4.3 out of 5 for security.
At the same time, many respondents expressed concern about the growing activity of scammers, which undermines users’ sense of security when making payments. A number of respondents also reported having suffered financial losses to fraudsters.
The widespread concern highlights not only how common the problem has become, but also that people are now more aware of the risks and are acting more cautiously as a result.
The survey of payment behaviour was carried out from 5–12 September and gathered responses from 1,010 people across Estonia.