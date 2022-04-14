Estonia’s e-Governance Academy supports digital transformation of Mongolia

Mongolia’s ministry of digital development and communications and the Estonian e-Governance Academy signed a memorandum of understanding on 8 April 2022 to support the digital transformation in the East Asian country.
According to Hannes Astok, the executive director of the academy, Mongolia has made a big leap in public digital services provision during the pandemic by launching the e-Mongolia app and making it easier for citizens to apply for certificates and public services.
The e-Mongolia app provides citizens with vaccination certificates, social insurance payment references, residential address registration references and other certificates. To date, the e-Mongolia app includes 640 services and has two million users.
“The next stage of our collaboration includes digital skills, digital identity and digital signature development, as well as re-design of e-services to provide citizens with proactive and certificate-free public services,” Astok said in a statement.
Developing digital strategies and building cyber security
The e-Governance Academy will help Mongolia improve the civil servants’ digital skills, build capacity for communication and IT professionals, exchange experience and support the development of digital strategies.
It will also help with cyber security capacity building.
The academy’s collaboration with Mongolia started in 2020 with consultations on the e-government-related policy development, improvement of the interoperability between public registers and databases and inspirational seminars on how to raise citizens’ awareness of public services.
Founded in 2002, the Tallinn-based e-Governance Academy is a non-profit think tank and consultancy organisation that creates and transfers knowledge and best practices in digital transformation.