Estonia’s Milrem to develop robotic systems with the Ukrainian defence industry

Estonian robotics and autonomous systems developer Milrem Robotics and the Ukrainian Defence Industry, which consolidates national defence industry companies, signed an agreement in Kyiv to start forging next-generation multi-domain robotic defence systems.
As a first step, the parties will begin working together to identify Ukraine’s requirements and use cases for robotic systems that can enhance the capabilities of Ukraine’s armed forces in the current and post-war environment, Milrem said in a statement.
The companies will then integrate Ukraine’s battlefield experience into Milrem Robotics’ existing robotic and autonomous systems and develop new products to create Ukraine’s manned and unmanned multi-domain capabilities.
“This unfortunate war in Ukraine has made it clear that unmanned and robotic systems have an important role to play on the battlefield, and that role will only grow over time,” the CEO of Milrem, Kuldar Väärsi, said. “The main goal is to protect the troops and keep the warfighters safe, while providing a more powerful and asymmetric effect on the aggressor’s forces. We are honoured to work with the Ukrainian Defence Industry to develop and produce robotic systems that will help Ukraine win this war.”
“Ukraine is currently gaining unique experience in defence technology, and we are ready to share this knowledge with our partners. We want to deepen our cooperation with leading international high-tech companies to jointly build the arsenal of the free world,” Oleksandr Kamyshin, the minister of strategic industries of Ukraine, said in a statement.
The parties will also explore the production in Ukraine of Milrem’s THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles and the company’s other products, as well as technical cooperation in the design of a wheeled robotic combat vehicle.
Milrem Robotics has already delivered 15 THeMIS vehicles to Ukraine to support logistics, casualty evacuation and route clearance operations.
The Ukrainian Defence Industry is a strategic producer of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine and unites state defence enterprises employing some 67,000 highly skilled people.