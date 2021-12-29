Nokia to develop a 5G network in Estonia

Nokia, a Finnish telecommunications and IT company, has won a five-year 5G deal with Elisa Estonia, replacing its 4G network nationwide.
Under the deal, Nokia will provide equipment from its latest 5G technology, covering Elisa’s nationwide network across Estonia; the deployment is expected to roll out in 2022.
Nokia said in a statement that its 5G technology was designed for “seamless, simple, and efficient ‘plug-in’ deployment and reduced power consumption”. “It covers all deployment scenarios including dense-urban environments and wide-area coverage.”
“We have huge ambitions for providing state-of-the-art entertainment and communications services to our customers underpinned by a 5G network,” Andrus Hiiepuu, the CEO of Elisa Estonia, a subsidiary of Finland-based Elisa Corporation, said in a statement.
Nokia, once the largest worldwide vendor of mobile phones – until losing out to smartphone makers such as Apple and Samsung – is now the world’s third largest telecommunications equipment supplier for 5G networks, after China-based Huawei and Sweden-based Ericsson.
Telia, a Swedish telecommunications company, was in 2020 the first operator to launch a commercial 5G network in Estonia. Telia’s network was launched in cooperation with Ericsson.
Cover: A mobile phone displaying 5G connection. Photo by James Yarema on Unsplash.