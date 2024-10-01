Over 90% of Estonian households use the internet

According to Statistics Estonia, 92.9% of Estonian households use the internet, with social media growing increasingly popular.
Data from Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency, reveals that the most popular online services in Estonia are banking and email. Social media usage has also surged, rising by 5.7% in 2024, compared with 2023.
A total of 544,800 households, or 92.9% of all Estonian households, use the internet. There is a slight gap between employed and unemployed households, with 97.7% of employed households connected, compared to 91.6% of unemployed ones.
Over half the people purchase transport services online
Among age groups, internet usage is highest – over 95% – among 16–54-year-olds. In contrast, less than 90% of those aged 54 and older use the internet. This year, there were 104,000 internet users among 65–74-year-olds, representing nearly 70% of that age group.
When it comes to services, online banking (90.4%) and email (89.7%) are the most widely used. Over 88% of people use the internet to search for information on various products or services. Additionally, reading newspapers and magazines (81%), watching videos (74%) and listening to music (71%) online are also common.
People in Estonia also frequently purchase and order transport services online, with 57.9% of women and 58.7% of men doing so. Buying tickets for events is similarly popular.
Online shopping habits differ between men and women
Men primarily buy clothes and footwear online (42.4%), order ready-made meals (36.2%), and use streaming services (32.6%). Accommodation services (34.9%) and software updates (33.8%) are also popular among men.
Women, on the other hand, prefer purchasing clothing, footwear, and accessories (71%) as well as cosmetics and beauty products (48.5%). Like men, they also frequently order ready-made meals (37.9%), with medicines (30.6%) and food and drink (25.9%) being common online purchases.
In 2024, the highest proportion of internet users was recorded in Rapla County (95.4% of the county’s total population). The lowest proportion of internet users this year was seen in Võru County (85.5%).