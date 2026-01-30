Poll: Almost three quarters of Estonians support a nuclear power plant

According to a new poll, a whopping 71% of Estonian residents support preparations for the construction of a new-generation nuclear power plant; the survey was commissioned by Fermi Energia, a company promoting nuclear energy.
A survey conducted by Kantar Emor in January 2026 shows that 71% of respondents either support or rather support continuing preparations for the construction of a new-generation nuclear power plant.
Compared with the previous survey carried out in April 2025, support for the introduction of nuclear energy has increased and is now at its highest level across the entire survey period since 2019.
At the same time, the share of opponents of nuclear energy has continued to decline. According to the latest survey, 17% of respondents oppose the development of nuclear energy, split almost evenly between “strong” opponents (8%) and those who are “rather” opposed (9%). A clear position could not be determined for 12% of respondents.
Wind and solar energy less popular
Nuclear energy continues to be viewed by Estonian residents as the most preferred direction for developing electricity generation. When asked, “Which type of electricity generation should be developed in Estonia, considering the reduction of electricity production from oil shale?”, 58% of respondents said that, in their view, a new-generation small nuclear power plant deserves to be developed in Estonia as oil-shale-based production is reduced.
Compared with the previous year, the popularity of both wind and solar energy has declined noticeably. Wind energy development is supported by 30% of respondents and solar energy by 29%, both significantly lower than a year ago. In contrast, support has increased for electricity generation from oil shale alongside oil production, which 32% of respondents consider worthy of development.
The survey also shows that Estonian residents consider state ownership to be important in the construction and operation of a nuclear power plant. As many as 78% of respondents believe that the state should have a significant stake in the company building and operating the nuclear power plant.
A total of 1,240 people participated in the survey. Fermi Energia has been commissioning regular surveys on attitudes toward the use of nuclear energy since 2019.