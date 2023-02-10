Tallinn invites companies to test sustainable innovation solutions

The Tallinn city government has launched the Test in Tallinn initiative to welcome companies around the world to test their smart solutions on the streets of the Estonian capital in three focus areas: mobility, energy efficiency and renewable energy.
The city want to be a testbed for various sustainable technologies, with the aim of helping both domestic and foreign companies reach other urban environments globally with their products and services.
“The city allows tests on a case-by-case basis. After analysing and validating the proposal with city officials and experts, our ways of participating in the implementation of tests include assigning the right location or service unit for the tests and involving city professionals, staff or customer groups in the test,” a representative of the Test in Tallinn initiative said in a statement.
The city’s partner in the Test in Tallinn initiative is the Tehnopol Science and Business Park, the largest science park in the Baltics. Based next to Tallinn University of Technology, Tehnopol provides enterprises with everything they need for growth, development and real-life test environments – from modern office spaces to business counselling and innovation testing.
“We offer business-promoting advice from top mentors from Estonia and abroad, and a very good environment for testing. All companies operating in our campus know that innovation is born here, and it’s okay if things don’t work perfectly right away, because mistakes are the basis of innovation,” Indrek Orav, the CEO of Tehnopol, said.
“We invite anyone around the world to come and build or try out their ground-breaking new ideas, prototypes or products. We commit to find the best options and support for the companies,” the mayor of Tallinn, Mihhail Kõlvart, added in a statement.