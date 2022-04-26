Tallinn, Tartu and Helsinki introduce cross-border ticketing in public transit

Tallinn, Tartu and Helsinki introduce a cross-border ticketing system that allows people to purchase a single public transit ticket in the three cities.
Estonia and Finland have a close connection and economic involvement. People travel frequently between the two countries; over six million passengers travel annually between Tallinn and Helsinki. A lot of passengers use public transport regularly. Until now, passengers had to purchase different kinds of tickets from different sales channels.
Estonian company Ridango is the technology provider for the new cross-border ticketing system within which travelers from Estonia to Helsinki can use the mobile application pilet.ee 2020 to buy a single public transport ticket; the Helsinki Travel Card (Matkakortti) holders can buy and store Tallinn and Tartu day tickets on their travel card; and passengers can view all trip details on the websites pilet.ee and hsl.fi.
“The main goal of developing the cross-border system is to encourage people to use public transport instead of cars while traveling. Buying tickets should be convenient. Making this process as simple as possible will help passengers to make more environmentally friendly choices,” Tiit Laiksoo, the head of the ticketing division at the Tallinn Transport Department, said in a statement.
The cross-border ticketing system has been implemented in cooperation between the three cities in the framework of the e-ticketing project, co-financed by the European Union through the Interreg Central Baltic Programme.