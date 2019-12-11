Tallinn to buy 100 new, natural gas-powered buses

The city of Tallinn is to buy 100 new, natural gas-powered buses to be used as part of the city public transport network.
Tallinn City Transport, the city’s transport-management agency, and the Polish bus manufacturer, Solaris, signed the deal on 10 December. According to the agreement, the city will buy 60 regular-size Urbino 12 buses and 40 articulated Urbino 18 vehicles. The cost of the new buses is close to €27 million.
The first new buses will arrive in Tallinn in the summer of 2020, the transport agency said in a statement.
According to the CEO of Tallinn City Transport, Deniss Boroditš, the new buses will help the city save €1.5 million a year on fuel and maintenance.
The agency is in the coming years planning to replace all older diesel-powered buses with the natural gas-powered ones. “We’re working to ensure that by 2025, there will be no diesel-powered buses roaming the streets of Tallinn,” Boroditš said.
Altogether, the city is planning to acquire 350 new natural gas-powered buses in the coming years.
Tallinn City Transport currently operates 529 buses on 75 routes across the city.
Cover: Solaris Urbino bus (Solaris).