The Estonian e-Governance Academy to help Tonga with digital transformation

The Estonian e-Governance Academy has started three World Bank-financed projects in the Kingdom of Tonga to create conditions for the digital transformation of the country.
The tasks are threefold: developing the e-government architecture framework, consultations on national cyber security, and providing advice on civil registration and national ID, the academy said in a statement.
“Our tasks are like the three big whales that will form the foundation for Tonga’s further digital transformation. The creation of an appropriate ICT infrastructure strategy, upgrading of national ID and consultations on how to protect the country against cyberattacks will allow the Government of Tonga to create modern public services for their citizens,” Hannes Astok, the executive director of the e-Governance Academy, said.
“We will involve Estonia’s best experts in their field from both the public and private sectors in order to take the Tongan government’s ICT capacity to a new level. We do counselling remotely and because of the time difference about 11 hours, the experts work at night,” he added.
Financed by the World Bank
The tasks related to the development of the e-government architecture framework include the creation and maintenance of Tongan Enterprise Architecture Framework and specific business architecture models. The e-Governance Academy will also analyse ways to reduce government IT expenses and develop processes to evaluate information systems used by the government and public authorities.
The collaboration of the e-Governance Academy with Tonga started two years ago. The current projects are financed by the World Bank with a total budget of €745,000 and they will run until 2022.
Founded in 2002, the e-Governance Academy is a non-profit think tank and consultancy organisation that creates and transfers knowledge and best practices in the area of digital transformation.
Cover: The Royal Palace of the Kingdom of Tonga.