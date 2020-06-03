The Latitude59 2020 tech conference to take place on-site and online this year

The Latitude59 2020 tech conference will take place in Tallinn from 27-28 August, as announced previously, but in addition to the actual conference, it will also be available online.
Latitude59 is a conference for various networking opportunities, in-depth discussions with top international players, several pitching rounds for both startups as well as investors, and an overall chance to get together and reflect on the crazy strenuous months behind us and forge new plans for the future, the organisers said in a statement.
“Expect showcases that reach way beyond the venue, pitching competitions attracting interest both on and offline, and plenty of founder stories for inspiration and guidance on how to remain resilient during those challenging times,” the organisers said.
“As an added bonus, startup ticket holders can apply for a dedicated mentor programme, designed to help overcome the most critical roadblocks and find answers to all the burning questions that have accumulated during the crisis and beyond.”
Adjusting the programme based on the ongoing restrictions
“Investors will have access to the most promising and fastest-growing startups from the region with a special spotlight also on those startups that were born out of the crisis. Together with our partners from Invest Estonia, we will once again provide all attending investors with a chance to get together, talk shop and share tips and stories, this time in the format of an investor breakfast.”
As the Estonian government announced last week that Estonia will allow public events with restricted attendance, the conference will be adjusting both the programme and production accordingly.
“To abide with the current regulations, 600 regular on-site tickets will be released for sale, with added online tickets also available,” the organisers said.
Latitude59 is one of the largest annual tech and startup events in Estonia, held for the 13th consecutive year in 2020.
Cover: Latitude59 conference in 2019. Photo by Latitude59.