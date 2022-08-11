The Tallinn Old City Harbour tramway to be completed by February 2025

The City of Tallinn has signed a design and construction contract with two Estonian companies for the building of a tram line connecting the Tallinn Old City Harbour and the future Ülemiste Terminal; the cost of the contract is €36.5 million, and the tramway is due in February 2025.
The new tramway will be built over a stretch of approximately 2.5 kilometres (1.6 miles), starting at the intersection of Kivisilla and Gonsiori streets and extending to Põhja puiestee. Merko Ehitus is the lead partner of the joint bidders; the other construction company is KMG Inseneriehitus.
According to the mayor of Tallinn, Mihhail Kõlvart, the new tramway will connect the most important gateways to both Tallinn and entire Estonia from the sea and air as well as by rail and road.
“The new tramway will create fast and convenient connections for all passengers and visitors to Tallinn, regardless of the mode of transport,” he said in a statement.
Construction to start in the spring of 2023
The construction of the new tram line involves a large number of reconstruction works. The existing tramway on Tartu road will be complemented with a left turn into Gonsiori street.
The line will continue via Laikmaa, Hobujaama and Ahtri streets to the harbour area. Via Laeva, Kuunari and Kai streets, the route will pass through the front of the Sadama A terminal, and via Logi and Rumbi streets it will pass under the Linnahall. The tramway joins the tramway from Mere and Põhja puiestee to the tramway towards Kopli.
Preparatory design work has started, with construction in the urban space expected to start in March-April 2023. Work on the tramway and its contact network is scheduled to be substantially completed by the end of June 2024, after which the construction of pavements along the tramway route will continue.
€26 million in funding for the project will be covered from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility. A grant agreement will be concluded between the economy ministry s and the City of Tallinn to use the grant.