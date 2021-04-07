Two Estonian companies open a cleantech demo centre in Tallinn

Two Estonian companies – Cleantech ForEst and Sunly – have created a demonstration centre for promoting Estonian sustainable technology.
The establishment – called the Estonian Cleantech Demo Centre – provides a space where cleantech startups, their products and services can be exhibited and introduced, according to a statement by the companies.
More than 40 startups in five categories, including energy, agriculture and food are covered at the centre, the companies said.
Erki Ani, the CEO of Cleantech ForEst, said the demo centre was a primary contact point for local interest groups and international networks, allowing both of them to gain an overview of the clean technologies developed by Estonian start-ups.
The demo centre is physically located at the Port of Power in Tallinn, but during the coronavirus lockdown, visits are restricted. To schedule a private tour, people should contact the community manager, Mari Sepp. The centre can also be found online.
The Estonian Cleantech Demo Centre was built with the help of KredEx – a governmental foundation that provides different financial solutions. The project is financed by the European Regional Development Fund under the Startup Estonia programme.
Cover: The Estonian Cleantech Demo Centre provides a space where cleantech startups, their products and services can be exhibited and introduced. Photos by the Estonian Cleantech Demo Centre.