Video: Estonia’s e-government expert describes what a digital government looks like

What if you never had to fill out paperwork again? In Estonia, this is a reality: citizens conduct nearly all public services online, from starting a business to voting from their laptops, thanks to the nation’s ambitious post-Soviet digital transformation known as “e-Estonia.” One of the programme’s experts, Anna Piperal, explains the key design principles that power the country’s “e-government” – and shows why the rest of the world should follow suit to eradicate outdated bureaucracy and regain citizens’ trust.