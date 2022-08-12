Live stream from the Opinion Festival: Looking for a Common Good – But How to Agree on What’s Good?

The tenth Estonian Opinion Festival, a free open-air event in the town of Paide, is taking place from 12 to 13 August, and as part of the festival, on 13 August, an English-language discussion on how civil society operates is taking place at the Open Society stage at 2 PM.
Be it politics, environmental issues or health – the public discussion has been heated. Civil society organisations in democracies tend to side on the liberal spectrum. However, the role of civil society organisations is to contribute to the increase of social cohesion. A discussion between Estonian and Norwegian NGOs looks how civil society operates in countries with different history and cultural background.