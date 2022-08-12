Live stream from the Opinion Festival: Sharing is Caring: Neighbours for Ukraine

The tenth Estonian Opinion Festival, a free open-air event in the town of Paide, is taking place from 12 to 13 August, and as part of the festival, on 13 August, an English-language discussion on helping Ukrainian refugees is taking place at the Festival Club at 12 PM.
Civil society forms a vital part of European community and one of its pillars, solidarity. NGOs and civil society activists from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria and Estonia share their experiences and good practices on how to help Ukrainian refugees with a complex range of problems. The political and socio-economical context of the receiving countries needs also to be assessed. The discussion is supported by the Active Citizens Fund.