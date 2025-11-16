Estonia opens a business hub in Berlin

The Estonian embassy in Berlin has opened a business hub on its premises to support Estonian companies seeking to enter the German market.
“Estonia and Germany share close economic ties, particularly in the timber sector, digital affairs and cyber security, tourism and, increasingly, defence. Showcasing Estonian culture and cuisine often helps open doors. Our new business hub offers Estonian companies practical support in forging contacts and developing relationships with German partners,” Estonia’s foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, said at the opening ceremony.
The event also featured the Estonian construction company Matek, which has become one of Germany’s leading firms in factory-based renovation of apartment buildings, having refurbished 23 buildings to date.
“We are the first company from the Baltics to offer general contracting services in both renovation and new construction. Our landmark project is an 8,000-square-metre, €25 million community centre in Bavaria, due for completion next year,” the company’s sales director, Kaarel Väer, said.
He encouraged Estonian companies eyeing the German market to be patient, stressing that the strongest results come from well-balanced teams of Estonians and Germans, backed by consistent product development and a flexible approach.
To mark the opening, the embassy hosted two sector-specific events: a seminar on timber construction and green technologies for real-estate professionals, and a roundtable on digital and cyber issues for industry experts and journalists.
The business hub was funded through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, NextGenerationEU.