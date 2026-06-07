The Estonian business hub in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by the foreign ministry.
The Estonian business hub in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by the Estonian foreign ministry.

Estonia opens a business hub in Copenhagen

By / / Leave a Comment / Business / 1 minute of reading

Estonia has opened its eighth business hub, this time in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

The new hub is located in the newly renovated premises of the Estonian embassy in Denmark.

Estonia has so far opened business hubs in Berlin, Singapore, London, Riga, Washington, Seoul and Paris.

The hubs provide information on Estonia’s business environment, technologies developed by Estonian companies, e-governance solutions and cyber security. They also promote Estonia as an investment destination.

The Estonian business hub in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by the foreign ministry.
The Estonian business hub in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by the Estonian foreign ministry.

A selection of books on Estonia, Estonian culture and language at the Estonian Business Hub in Copenhagen. Photo by the Estonian foreign ministry.
A selection of books on Estonia, Estonian culture and language at the Estonian Business Hub in Copenhagen. Photo by the Estonian foreign ministry.

They also offer Estonian businesses a representative venue for meetings and events, as well as support from embassy diplomats in establishing contacts and entering the local market.

The Estonian embassy in Copenhagen is located at Store Kongensgade 66 st 1, 1264 Copenhagen.

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