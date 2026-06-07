Estonia opens a business hub in Copenhagen

Estonia has opened its eighth business hub, this time in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.
The new hub is located in the newly renovated premises of the Estonian embassy in Denmark.
Estonia has so far opened business hubs in Berlin, Singapore, London, Riga, Washington, Seoul and Paris.
The hubs provide information on Estonia’s business environment, technologies developed by Estonian companies, e-governance solutions and cyber security. They also promote Estonia as an investment destination.
They also offer Estonian businesses a representative venue for meetings and events, as well as support from embassy diplomats in establishing contacts and entering the local market.
The Estonian embassy in Copenhagen is located at Store Kongensgade 66 st 1, 1264 Copenhagen.