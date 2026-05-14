Estonia opens an honorary consulate in Izmir to strengthen ties with Türkiye

Estonia has opened a new honorary consulate in Izmir, Türkiye’s third-largest city and one of the country’s main export and logistics centres, as Tallinn seeks to deepen commercial and diplomatic links with the Turkish market.
The consulate was opened on 13 May by Rasmus Lumi, undersecretary at Estonia’s foreign ministry. Estonia’s new honorary consul in Izmir is Daniel Lochner.
Speaking at the opening, Lumi said honorary consuls played an important role in advancing Estonia’s business, cultural and educational relations abroad, as well as supporting Estonian citizens in their regions.
“Honorary consuls often have an advantage over diplomats: they possess in-depth knowledge of the region and well-established networks built up over many years, opening doors for entrepreneurs and representatives of other sectors alike,” Lumi said.
Izmir, a major Aegean port city, is seen by Estonia as a potential gateway for companies seeking partners in Türkiye. Lumi said the city’s “dynamic economic environment” offered opportunities for Estonian businesses entering the Turkish market.
The opening ceremony was attended by Estonia’s ambassador to Türkiye, Väino Reinart, as well as Turkish foreign ministry representatives, honorary consuls, Estonian entrepreneurs active in Türkiye and Estonia’s honorary consuls from across the country.
With the new appointment, Estonia’s honorary consular network in Türkiye now includes Izmir, Istanbul, Bursa, Antalya and Mersin.