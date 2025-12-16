Estonian logistics start-up raises €3.1m, heads to the UK

Estonian logistics start-up MyDello, which operates a digital freight forwarding platform for international shipments, has raised €3.1 million in new funding to accelerate its international expansion, beginning with the UK, where customers will be able to use the company’s service from December.
MyDello’s platform allows businesses to instantly price, route, book and manage international freight online across air, sea, rail and road transport, replacing traditional manual forwarding processes with automated, data-driven tools.
The investment round was led by Icelandic venture capital firm Frumtak Ventures, with participation from existing investor Superhero Capital, a Finnish early-stage venture capital firm.
MyDello plans to embed artificial intelligence across its systems, with the aim of automating the majority of shipment operations by the end of 2026.
The company operates exclusively on a business-to-business basis, serving clients in sectors including manufacturing, wholesale and e-commerce. MyDello says it is the first digital freight forwarder to offer instant door-to-door pricing and routing across all freight modes – from consignments as small as one kilogram to shipments of up to ten containers – enabled by agreements with more than 400 carriers and partnerships with companies such as DHL, Lufthansa, Maersk, Qatar Airways and Finnair.
Founded in 2021, MyDello has since onboarded 12,500 businesses from 110 countries. Following consistent year-on-year growth, the platform is now available in 12 countries across Europe and China, with the company on track to cover every European country by 2027.
MyDello specialises in high-complexity, long-distance international freight, particularly trade flows in and out of the EU. It has a strong focus on China – where it operates an office in Shenzhen – as well as key trading lanes between the Americas and Europe. The company says its mission is to reduce waste in global supply chains and make international freight transport fully automated.