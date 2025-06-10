Estonian shipyards to build a hull for Belgium

Two Estonian shipbuilding companies have signed a €55 million contract for the hull construction of an 80-metre pilot base vessel, commissioned by Vloot DAB, the state-owned fleet operator for Belgium.
The vessel will measure 80 metres in length and 13.3 metres in beam. It is designed to maintain speeds of up to 14 knots in sea conditions with a significant wave height of 2.8 metres. Special emphasis has been placed on seakeeping performance and crew comfort.
The shipyards to build the hull are Baltic Workboats and Western Baltija Shipbuilding, a Lithuanian subsidiary of the Estonian BLRT Grupp.
“This marks a major milestone for Baltic Workboats as the largest vessel ever undertaken by the company,” Margus Vanaselja, the CEO of Baltic Workboats, said in a statement.
Fully customised, environmentally friendly
Designed for a crew of 20, the vessel will also accommodate up to 12 pilots (10 standard and two additional based on operational requirements). The platform will be fully customised to meet the specific needs of the client and will incorporate an environmentally friendly propulsion system with designated Energy Storage System for fully electric operation mode.
The total value of the project is estimated at around €55 million.
Baltic Workboats is an Estonian-owned shipbuilding company based in Saaremaa that manufactures high-tech workboats for clients worldwide.
BLRT Grupp is a shipbuilding company headquartered in Tallinn. In addition to Estonia, the company owns shipyards in Lithuania, Finland and Norway. Its shipbuilding and ship repair subsidiaries are Tallinn Shipyard, BLRT Western Shipyard, Turku Repair Yard and BLRT Fiskerstrand.