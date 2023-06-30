A rendering of the autonomous warship platform called Euroguard, developed by Saaremaa-based Baltic Workboats. Photo by Baltic Workboats.

Estonian shipbuilding company to develop a new European warship

By / / Leave a Comment / Security, Technology / 3 minutes of reading
Technology section is brought to you by  “CoinsPaid”

The consortium led by Baltic Workboats, an Estonian shipbuilding company, won a funding of €95 million in the European Defence Fund competition to create a new type of naval platform for European fleets; the initiative aims to develop a modular and semi-autonomous surface vessel platform with a remote-control system that could be used across Europe.

The next-generation design, called Euroguard, would be adaptable for various missions and would enable the application of this type of ship in different naval command and support roles.

Baltic Workboats, based in Nasva, Saaremaa, is leading the consortium of 23 companies and research institutions from major European maritime nations such as France, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway and Denmark. The group received a total of €95 million, with €65 million from the European Defence Fund and €30 million from participating countries and companies involved in the project.

The Estonian shipbuilder is responsible for constructing the test vessel, while all the work will take place in Nasva factory. The prototype’s sea trials will also be conducted in Estonian waters in collaboration with the Estonian Navy.

Baltic Workboats’ factory in Nasva, Saaremaa island, Estonia. Photo by Baltic Workboats.

During the project, a prototype will be developed that can independently perform various tasks. The vessel should be capable of autonomous navigation, obstacle and threat detection, collision avoidance and other mission-specific tasks. The prototype must adhere to the principle of modularity, allowing it to be assembled according to specific needs or tasks. Innovation is also expected in the propulsion system, with environmental sustainability being an important keyword.

“This funding is recognition of our company’s strength and dedication,” Margus Vanaselja, the CEO of Baltic Workboats said in a statement. “We are extremely pleased to participate in such an ambitious project, but we also feel a great responsibility for a project that requires several years of effort from both the company and the team to achieve the set goals. Entrusting the consortium leadership to a company from Estonia definitely signifies an important quality mark for us,” he added.

Collaborating with the Estonian Navy

The company said it collaborated with the Estonian defence ministry and the Estonian Navy in the project’s preparatory phase, which began in 2021. Kusti Salm, the defence ministry’s permanent secretary, said in a statement that the Euroguard project was “extremely important” for Estonia.

The prototype is expected to be completed in 2027.

The European Defence Fund aims to strengthen the European defence industry and promote research and development in the field. The fund supports the development of innovative projects and the creation of unified defence capabilities across Europe.

The Estonian patrol boat, Roland, manufactured by Baltic Workboats. Photo by Baltic Workboats.

Baltic Workboats is known for its product portfolio of pilot and patrol boats, ferries, tugboats, catamarans and other workboats. In 2020, the company built two brand new patrol boats for the Estonian Navy.

About The Author

Silver Tambur
Silver Tambur is the cofounder and Editor-in-Chief of Estonian World. He has previously studied journalism at the University of Tartu, and politics and society at the Birkbeck College, University of London. Silver has been the editor at the Estonian Public Broadcasting’s news service in English, as well as contributing for the Business Sense magazine in the UK, Deutsche Welle and Radio New Zealand. You can also follow him on Twitter and like his page on Facebook. You can write to Silver at silver@estonianworld.com.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top