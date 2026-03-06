Estonian tech competition invites startups to contend for investment

Latitude59, an Estonian-founded tech event, has opened applications for its pitch competition, inviting early-stage startups to pitch on the main stage in Tallinn and compete for investment; startups from around the world are welcome to apply.
In 2025, a total of €675,000 was invested through the Latitude59 pitch competition. Investments of €175,000–€250,000 were secured by Estonian green energy solutions developer MarkeDroid, Latvia’s construction startup Adventum Tech and Lithuanian defence tech company Luna Robotics.
Previous participants who gained early momentum at Latitude59 include ÄIO Tech, Flowstep and Cino, as well as Estonian unicorn Wise.
Krista Meinarde, Latitude59’s Head of Startup and Investor Relations, said last year’s winners had already reached major new milestones.
“Luna Robotics has now raised more than €1 million, while MarkeDroid is scaling rapidly across Europe and expanding its team. Adventum Tech is growing its international footprint and has also delivered strong revenue growth,” she said.
Looking for a business model and a product
This year’s event is looking for early-stage startups with a clear mission, a scalable business model and a functional product with proven traction or strong market feedback. Last year, 407 startups from 48 countries applied.
The application deadline is 15 April 2026. From all applicants, 15 top teams will be selected for the semi-finals, where they will receive professional training and mentoring. The winners will be announced at the final on 22 May.
Applications are open now, and startups can apply via the Latitude59 website.
Latitude59 is one of the largest annual tech and startup events in Estonia, held for the 14th time in 2026. It’s serving as an important hub for entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers to discuss digital governance and venture capital. The annual event features startup pitch competitions, networking sessions and discussions on trends shaping the global tech ecosystem.