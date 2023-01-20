A million-euro investment up for grabs at Estonia’s Latitude59 conference

Startups can compete for an investment of up to one million euros at the startup conference Latitude59, due to take place in Tallinn in May.
The biggest investment so far in the entire Baltic region – up to one million euros – is being made by Tera Ventures and the Estonian business angel network EstBAN and will be offered at the conference’s pitching competition.
“Our goal together with the Latitude59 organising team is to discover world-class founders who are addressing large pain points and building impactful products, in order to support them on their journey of growing into a global leader in their field,” Andrus Oks, the founding partner of Tera Ventures, said in a statement.
“If your company’s impact on today’s world is at least as great as your interest in earning from it, and the technology you are developing is value-adding and unique, you are the one we hope to find at Latitude this time,” the organisers of the startup event added.
Startups can apply for the conference’s pitch competition until 9 April. Selected teams will advance to the semi-finals and receive professional pitch training. The finals will take place on the main stage of the Latitude59 conference on 26 May, where all finalists will have the opportunity to gain the attention of international investors, media and the audience.
The 2023 Latitude59 is due to be held from 24-26 May. This year, nearly 3,000 international participants are expected to gather for the event, including 800 startup representatives and 400 investors.