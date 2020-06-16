Estonian trading platform launches an equity price tracking platform

The Estonian-founded funding and trading platform, Funderbeam, has launched its Venture Index that allows investors to track price changes of tradable equity securities on the Funderbeam Marketplace and compare its correlation against other asset classes.
The Funderbeam Venture Index is a price return index reflecting changes in the market price of tradable companies’ equity instruments during a trading day.
“The objective of the index is to represent the overall state and changes in the level of the early-stage private growth companies, while this is not intended to be an investable index,” the company said in a statement. “Since there is no filtering for liquidity, the index itself may not be easy to replicate in a portfolio or benchmark.”
“The index marks an important milestone in the development of the exchange, with a continued focus on adding larger companies alongside investors from across the globe,” the founder and the CEO of Funderbeam, Kaidi Ruusalepp, said.
The index was originally set to a base value of 1000.00, the calculation period began on 1 January 2019 and will be updated on a real-time basis.
In 2016, Funderbeam launched its trading platform to give secondary market liquidity to early-stage growth investors. Once a company’s equity funding round closes on the Funderbeam fundraising platform, investors may trade securities on the marketplace. The Funderbeam Marketplace offers direct auto-match trading, allowing buyers and sellers to interact with one another 24/7, 365 days a year without the need for brokers or other third parties via a fully regulated trading platform.
Today, the Funderbeam Marketplace serves investors from 130 countries and companies from Europe and Asia. It has traded more than €5 million on its exchange and has regulatory approvals both from the FCA (UK) and the MAS (Singapore), the company said.
Cover: The Funderbeam’s Venture Index.