Estonian transport startup Turnit helps reboot Italian rail

Estonian transportation startup Turnit, a producer of travel technology solutions, has partnered with Arenaways, an Italian rail operator, to improve the quality and efficiency of local rail connections in Italy.
The Arenaways and Turnit partnership aims to affect the Italian rail travel landscape by reopening two lines that have been dormant for over a decade.
“This project will restore vital transportation links and support local economies. By integrating Turnit’s advanced sales and distribution solution, Turnit Ride, Arenaways can offer a modern, efficient and user-friendly travel experience,” the companies said in a statement.
The project involves reactivating two regional service lines in Piedmont, encompassing sixteen stations overall. These routes have been closed to passenger traffic since 2012, making their revival an essential step in enhancing regional connectivity and accessibility, the companies added.
Turnit is travel tech company providing distribution and reservation software technology and consultancy to the passenger transport industry. Its platform for managing routes, inventory, pricing, reservations and distribution, delivered as full service, is tailored with the rail and bus industry in mind.
Turnit Ride processes over 40 million passenger segments annually, and it’s used by over 50 global mobility and public transport companies.
Arenaways is a private Italian railway enterprise, founded in Torino in 2021.