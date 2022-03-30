Estonian IT company to supply a Swedish transit organisation with a ticketing system

Samtrafiken, an organisation formed by the Swedish local authorities and passenger transport companies, has signed a contract with Estonian travel tech company Turnit to transfer a large part of the country’s bus, train and urban multi-modal transport ticketing to the Turnit Ride platform.
The contract, which will run for up to eight years, will task Turnit with processing tickets of approximately 50 rail and bus operators in Sweden, including the country’s 21 independent regional public transport authorities. The contract is worth SEK2 billion (€194 million; $216 million) in ticket sales annually.
According to Ülo Säre, Turnit’s CEO, the company won the tender against international competitors – a total of three companies were selected in a consultation and market research process and entered the negotiation phase, based on which Samtrafiken, the contracting authority, chose to continue a technology partnership with Turnit.
The project was launched already and the go-live of the new Turnit provided system is planned for July 2023.
Turnit is a travel tech company providing distribution and reservation software technology and consultancy to the passenger transport industry. Turnit Ride platform, delivered as a fully managed SaaS, processes tens of millions of seat reservations annually and its services are used by over 40 transport operators across the world in Europe, North America and Africa.