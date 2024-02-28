Estonian World to co-host conference “Is Estonia still worth investing in?”

The Business Club for Francophones in Estonia (CAdFE) and Estonian World are organising a conference “Is Estonia still worth investing in? Exploring economic resilience and growth opportunities” on 14 March 2024.
The theme of the conference, “Is Estonia still worth investing in?”, is a multi-faceted exploration of Estonia’s economic future.
Given the recent economic downturn, including a significant recession in 2023 and an estimated GDP contraction of -2.6 per cent in Estonia according to EU projections, the conference aims to dissect the critical question of Estonia’s economic trajectory.
The objective is to examine the growth potential for 2024, identify the key sectors that will drive the recovery and highlight Estonia’s inherent strengths that will underpin its resilience amidst economic uncertainties.
The event serves as a robust platform for professionals from various industries to share knowledge, network and discover new opportunities.
The panellists for the event are Thomas Padovani, founder of AdCash; Piret Mürk-Dubout, member of the board of directors of Tallink; Andres Sutt, member of the Estonian Parliament and former entrepreneurship and IT minister; and Helery Pops, investor at Practica Capital. The event will be moderated by Silver Tambur, co-founder of Estonian World.
The conference will take place at the Mövenpick Hotel in the centre of Tallinn on 14 March from 18:00 to 21:00 and will be held in English. Registration is mandatory.