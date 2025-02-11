Foreign tourist visits to Estonia increased by 11% in 2024 compared with the previous year but remain nearly 400,000 below pre-pandemic levels.
Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency, said that in 2024, Estonian hotels and other accommodations hosted 3.6 million tourists.
Helga Laurmaa, a leading analyst at the statistics agency, said that nearly 1.86 million foreign tourists and nearly 1.76 million domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia in 2024.
“Compared with 2023, there were 11% more foreign tourists, while the number of domestic tourists remained at the same level. If we compare last year’s figures to 2019, which was the pre-pandemic record year, the number of accommodated domestic tourists has increased by over 200,000, but, at the same time, the number of foreign tourists has decreased by almost 400,000,” she said in a statement.
In 2024, almost 700,000 Finnish tourists visited Estonia – about the same as in 2023 but 13% fewer than in 2019, before the pandemic.
Estonia saw over 250,000 Latvian tourists in 2024, up 9% from 2023 and 37% from 2019. The top five countries for arrivals also included Germany (117,000), Lithuania (81,000), and the UK (70,000).
Most foreign tourists stay in Harju County
Harju County, home to the capital Tallinn, was the top choice for overnight stays, attracting 73% of foreign tourists and 29% of domestic tourists. Other popular destinations included Pärnu, Tartu, Ida-Viru, and Saare counties.
The cost of an overnight stay per person was €53 in Harju County, €52 in Lääne-Viru County, and €48 in Saare County. A guest night cost €46 in Ida-Viru, Lääne and Valga counties, €44 in Pärnu County, and €41 in Tartu County.
1 thought on “Foreign tourists still reluctant to visit Estonia”
if there would be better flight connections from Switzerland, I would be regularly in Estonia and visit friends and enjoy great food.