New Estonian taxi platform makes the drivers and customers co-owners

On 12 April 2022, a new taxi ordering platform with global ambitions – Forus Taxi – was launched in Estonia with nearly 1,500 taxi drivers already joined the business model; the drivers, customers and other contributors will also be co-owners of the enterprise.
According to the company, the instrument of the co-ownership is a crypto token called US Token.
“For their contribution and trips all customers, drivers and other contributors of Forus Taxi will receive tokens, which in the future will begin to gain value on the free market and in five years can be exchanged for a share in the company,” it said in a statement.
“For example, if using Forus Taxi a customer travels for €100, he or she will receive one US Token to the client account. In total, 30 million new tokens will be issued, which corresponds to 30% shares of the enterprise.”
The Forus Taxi mobile app is based on software developed by TaxiGo. New versions of the free Forus Taxi app are already available in the App Store and Google Play Store, the company said.
Forus Taxi is the new name of Tulika – one of the oldest taxi companies in Estonia – and, according to the company, taxis can also still be ordered by calling the company.
Initially, the platform will be launched in Tallinn, but soon, the Forus Taxi app will also become available in Tartu, Pärnu, Rakvere and other major Estonian cities. In parallel, the company is expanding beyond Estonia and plans to enter the markets of at least five more countries by the end of this year.