Nordic countries set shared goals to support startup growth

Startup ecosystem developers from Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Norway came together around the same table for the first time to agree on practical actions that would accelerate the journey of innovation created in the Nordic region to global markets.
Kati Pärn, the head of Nordic partnerships at Startup Estonia, said that efforts to strengthen international cooperation are being driven through Startup Estonia’s Nordic Deep Tech Valley programme.
She noted that Cross-regional cooperation was not a new idea, but this was the first time they brought startup ecosystem developers from six countries into one room with the aim of mapping out practical and priority actions that will help companies in the Nordic region attract investment, increase their global visibility and bring more science into entrepreneurship.”
More than 60 people took part in the international meeting, and, for the first time, representatives from Denmark, Iceland and Norway joined the programme alongside Estonia, Finland and Sweden. Organised by Startup Estonia, the meeting brought together startup founders, investors, ecosystem developers and policy makers.
At the meeting, discussions focused on new funding opportunities, the launch of support programmes and the creation of joint action plans, all aimed at making it easier for startups and scale-ups to achieve global success.
A new way to apply for funding
As a concrete next step, it was agreed that Nordic Innovation – an international organisation operating under the Nordic Council of Ministers – will launch a public international call for tenders, enabling local ecosystem developers to apply for funding for joint projects across the region.
The meeting addressed the challenges and opportunities facing different countries in the areas of innovation, talent, capital, investment and internationalisation. Discussions revealed that, while all countries possess strong innovation resources, support structures remain fragmented, and cooperation and coordination are often weak.
Experts also identified uneven national systems that hinder international competitiveness as a key obstacle, and there was broad agreement that strengthening the region requires a clearer regional narrative.
Startup Estonia is a national programme for developing Estonia’s startup ecosystem, providing impetus for the creation of new startups and the emergence of international success stories. The Startup Estonia programme is implemented by the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency and is funded by the European Union.