Pärnu Airport to open a Helsinki route

Nyxair, a Tallinn, Estonia-based airline, will serve a new route from Pärnu Airport to the Finnish capital, Helsinki, from May 2021.
Nyxair said it was planning to fly between Pärnu and Helsinki twice a week from May – on Thursdays and Sundays.
Pärnu Airport, located just four kilometres (three miles) from the namesake town, currently serves only domestic flights to Ruhnu island.
The airport, operating since 1939 (during the Soviet occupation, the airfield was operated by the Soviet Air Force as an interceptor aircraft base), was recently renovated and is also able to host larger charter flights with its 2000-metre runway.
NyxAir is an Estonian airline, founded in 2017 and operating scheduled, charter and cargo flights. The airline has a fleet of nine aircraft – ATR 42, SAAB 2000 and SAAB 340 turboprops – and currently operates scheduled flights from Tallinn to Kuressaare on the island of Saaremaa as well as Helsinki in Finland.
Pärnu Airport has served international routes in the past – in the summer of 2010, the now defunct national airline, Estonian Air, operated one return flight a week from Stockholm, Sweden.
Pärnu is the fourth largest town in Estonia, known as the country’s “summer capital”. Its long sandy beach, spas, parks and summer nightlife attract tens of thousands of tourists, both domestic and international, during the summer months.
Cover: Pärnu-Ruhnu-Pärnu passenger aircraft landing at Pärnu Airport in the autumn of 2021. Photo by Lilli Tölp.