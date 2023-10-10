A Transavia jet. Photo by Niels Baars on Unsplash.

Low-cost carrier Transavia France to connect Tallinn to Paris

Low-cost airline Transavia France is about to launch flights between Tallinn, Estonia, and Paris, France, in April 2024.

The route will be served twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, from Paris Orly airport.

Paris is one of the highest-volume markets for Estonia in terms of passenger numbers, but one in which there is still room for growth in terms of actual connections, according to Eero Pärgmäe, a member of the Tallinn Airport’s management board.

“Having another airline serving the route will not only mean more flights, but also cheaper tickets. And as a member of the Air France-KLM Group, Transavia will open the door to even broader-ranging cooperation,” Pärgmäe said in a statement.

According to Nicolas Hénin, the chief commercial officer of Transavia France, the new route “will offer its Parisian customers the chance to discover Tallinn”.

Transavia’s interior. Photo by Transavia.

The low-cost airline of the Air France-KLM Group, Transavia operates more than 200 routes with departures from France (Paris, Nantes, Lyon and Montpellier), the Netherlands (Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Eindhoven) and Belgium (Brussels) to Europe and the Mediterranean. In 2022, the airline carried almost 10.7 million passengers.

