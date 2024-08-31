Prices in Estonia continue to rise

According to Statistics Estonia, the consumer price index rose by 0.3% in July compared with June and by 3.4% compared with July 2023; goods were 1.7% and services 6.3% more expensive than in July last year.
Viktoria Trasanov, the team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency, said that, compared with July 2023, the consumer price index was most affected by price changes related to miscellaneous goods and services.
Of these, beauty and personal care services were 13.3% and personal care products 10.7% more expensive. Other major contributors were transport-related price changes, as passenger transport by road was 18%, petrol 1% and diesel 4.7% more expensive.
Among food products, the biggest increases compared with July last year were registered in the prices of olive oil (48.5%), juices and syrups (47.6%) and cocoa (18.0%). On the other hand, there was a decrease in the prices of fresh vegetables (-15.6%) and sugar (-20.5%).
Compared with June, the consumer price index was mainly influenced by the higher prices of water supply, sewage collection and gas, on the one hand, and by the widespread sales on clothing and footwear, on the other hand.
Change in the consumer price index by commodity group, July 2024
|Commodity group
|July 2023 –
July 2024, %
|June 2024 –
July 2024, %
|TOTAL
|3.4
|0.3
|Food and non-alcoholic beverages
|1.6
|-0.2
|Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|6.1
|1.6
|Clothing and footwear
|-2.3
|-7.3
|Housing
|1.0
|2.2
|Household goods
|2.9
|0.6
|Health
|7.8
|0.3
|Transport
|3.2
|0.2
|Communications
|10.7
|0.2
|Recreation and leisure
|4.4
|-0.2
|Education
|7.6
|0.1
|Hotels, cafés and restaurants
|4.0
|2.3
|Miscellaneous goods and services
|8.9
|0.8