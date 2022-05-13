Tallinn’s Kaja Pizza among the 50 best pizzerias in Europe

The Italian pizzeria ranking web site, 50toppizza, has included Kaja Pizza, in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, among the “50 best pizzerias in Europe” ranking.
Kaja Pizza is ranked at number 44 in the pan-European list, excluding Italy that has a ranking of its own.
“The one rule they have here is that when their own quality dough is finished, no more pizzas come out of the oven. This can clearly leave a few unhappy customers, but it is indeed a guarantee of quality. It is, therefore, always advisable to book in advance to make sure you can enjoy one of the best pizzas in Estonia,” 50toppizza said about Kaja Pizza.
“The style of pizza made here is what is called the ‘wagon wheel’ in Naples: thin, soft, and as big as the whole plate. The very nice atmosphere in a post-industrial style décor and the cheerful service makes for a very pleasant experience.”
Kaja Pizza was opened by brothers Andrei and Igor Lesment in 2017. Kaja’s pizza is made from Caputo stone-ground flour and baked in high heat in a wood-fired oven, built for the pizzeria in Naples by Stefano Ferrera.
Andrei Lesment, who used to run a Baltic-themed restaurant Verru in London, before returning to his native Estonia and setting up the pizzeria, told Estonian World the Kaja team was “so proud for their amazing Neapolitan style pizzas”.
According to 50toppizza, the best pizzeria in Europe, excluding Italy, is Peppe Pizzeria in Paris, followed by Fratelli Figurato in Madrid, 50 Kalò in London, Bæst in Copenhagen and Sartoria Panatieri in Barcelona.
The term pizza was first recorded in the 10th century in a Latin manuscript from the Southern Italian town of Gaeta in Lazio, on the border with Campania. Modern pizza was invented in Naples in the 18th or early 19th century.