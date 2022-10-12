The Traveler picks Estonia’s Keila-Joa manor among nine “incredible castle hotels”

Condé Nast Traveler, an American travelling magazine, has picked the Keila-Joa manor in Estonia among nine “incredible castle hotels around the world”.
“It’s hard to find a childhood where fairytales weren’t commonplace, and staying at castle hotels can evoke a sense of living those stories in real life,” the magazine writes.
“Castles are a dream for romantics and history buffs alike; many around the world are still standing (and since refurbished) from hundreds of years ago. Some of these time-honored options have benefited from joining forces with modern hotels, or were created by modern architects in the storybook style.”
The magazine says the Keila-Joa manor, just a 20-minute drive from the capital of Tallinn, houses the boutique hotel Schloss Fall. The manor itself sits on the shores of the Keila River.
One of the biggest recognitions
“Built in 1833, guests can now stroll the manicured grounds of the Neo-Gothic castle as it was previously closed to visitors. Reopened in 2016, the once bare-bones property now boasts amenities like an on-site winery and an elevated restaurant.”
“History buffs can explore the in-house museum, while culture lovers can see performances at the concert hall. Need more space? The adjacent historical manor houses two suites and 14 deluxe rooms,” the Traveler notes.
Andrei Dvoryaninov, who restored the Keila-Joa manor, said through a PR-representative that the Traveler’s credit is one of the biggest recognitions that a tourism entrepreneur can get.
By the waterfall
The other eight “incredible castle hotels around the world” in the Traveler’s list were Kilkea Castle in Ireland, the Highlands Castle in New York State, the Romantik Hotel at the Wartburg in Germany, the Castle in Clarens in South Africa, the Kentucky Castle in Kentucky, the Chateau Herálec in the Czech Republic, the Pousada Castelo Estremoz in Portugal and the Häringe Castle in Sweden.
The Keila-Joa estate was probably established in the beginning of the 17th century. During the Soviet occupation, the manor was in the hands of the Soviet Army. After the occupation, it was owned by the Estonian government who, in 2010, sold it to a private owner. The manor is located near the Keila waterfall, the third largest waterfall in Estonia.
Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine published by Condé Nast, an American media company that also prints magazines like the New Yorker and Vanity Fair.