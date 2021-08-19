American travel magazine lists Tallinn among 50 most beautiful cities in the world

The American travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveler, has listed the Estonian capital, Tallinn, among 50 most beautiful cities in the world.
“We seek beauty in many forms – through art and architecture; water views and mountain vistas; history and culture – and some places make that search extremely easy. This list of absolutely stunning locales circles the globe, covering the cities and towns that made us fall in love at first sight with their futuristic skylines, tree-lined canals, and colorful historic buildings (among many other things),” the magazine says of its list.
“Tallinn practically overflows with storybook charm, thanks to colorful buildings, turreted castles, and a lovely location on the Baltic Sea. The city has one of the best-preserved historical centers in Europe, with many of its medieval churches and merchant houses falling under UNESCO protection. The views of the city center from Toompea Castle are beautiful no matter the season—in fact, they make those cold, Baltic winters downright bearable,” the magazine says about the Estonian capital.
None of the Estonian neighbours’ capitals made to the list. The closest most beautiful city, according to the magazine, is St Petersburg, Russia.
Some of the other 50 most beautiful cities in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler, are Barcelona, Spain; Cartagena, Colombia; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Edinburgh, Scotland; Jerusalem, Israel; Québec City, Canada; and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. You can explore the full list on the Traveler website.
Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine published by Condé Nast, an American media company that also prints magazines like the New Yorker and Vanity Fair.
Cover: Kardriorg Palace in Tallinn. Photo by Frederic Koberl on Unsplash.