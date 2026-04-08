The Volta quarter enters a new phase in Tallinn’s redevelopment

The redevelopment of Tallinn’s Volta quarter moved into a new phase this week with the laying of the cornerstone for Volta Skai, two 12-storey residential towers planned for the former industrial site in Põhja-Tallinn.
The ceremony marked the latest stage in the remaking of the wider Volta quarter, a former factory area that is being turned into a mixed-use district of housing, commercial space and services.
The quarter takes its name from the Volta factory, founded in 1899. Over more than a century, the plant produced engines, generators and, at times, submarine and military equipment. Like several former industrial sites in Põhja-Tallinn, it was part of the area’s manufacturing base before that role declined.
Volta is now part of a broader shift in northern Tallinn, where former industrial and port-side areas such as Noblessner, Krulli and Volta have been redeveloped for residential and commercial use.
According to Endover, the developer, more than half of the wider Volta quarter has already been completed. The full plan covers 11.25 hectares and includes 29 buildings, 755 apartments, commercial premises, a park, a kindergarten and new streets.
Volta Skai is one part of that wider plan. The two towers, designed by ARS Projekt, are planned to contain more than 100 apartments and commercial units. The first tower is due to be completed by mid-2027.
Endover said pre-sales for Volta Skai had reached about €7.6 million before construction began, with an average price of more than €9,700 per square metre. One of the largest transactions was a nearly €2.5 million penthouse deal.
The project has also been financed through the bond market. Endover-affiliated Volta Skai OÜ carried out an €8 million bond issue, which the company said was oversubscribed by more than twice. A further secured bond issue is planned, with listing on Nasdaq First North.
Alongside the residential development, other parts of the quarter are being built out. Volta Hub, a business and community centre within the area, is intended to bring retail, office and leisure space to the district. MyFitness is due to open a sports club there, while padel courts are already operating.
The wider redevelopment follows the “15-minute city” model promoted by the developer, with housing, workplaces and everyday services planned within walking distance. That includes shops, cafés, childcare and healthcare services.
The redevelopment of Volta reflects a wider change in Põhja-Tallinn, which has become one of the capital’s busiest areas for new construction. Former industrial land close to the city centre and the waterfront has become a focus for developers and businesses, changing the character of districts once associated mainly with manufacturing and port activity.
How far the Volta quarter develops into a functioning urban district rather than a cluster of separate projects will become clearer only once construction is further advanced. For now, the laying of the cornerstone for Volta Skai is another sign of how quickly one of Tallinn’s long-standing industrial areas is being recast.